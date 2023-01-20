Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(19.54%), VTI(13.62%), and ESGU(12.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 52,199 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 13.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $191.88 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $196.27 per share and a market cap of $268.67Bil. The stock has returned -11.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 230,149 shares. The trade had a 6.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.65.

On 01/20/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.32 per share and a market cap of $20.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 27,317 shares. The trade had a 3.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.6373 per share and a market cap of $26.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ESGU by 29,586 shares. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $86.631 per share and a market cap of $19.27Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 37,314 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.34.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.125 per share and a market cap of $7.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

