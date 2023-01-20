Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3940 LEWIS SPEEDWAY ST. AUGUSTINE, FL 32084

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(10.09%), MSFT(5.23%), and AAPL(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,661 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/20/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $235.84 per share and a market cap of $1,757.76Bil. The stock has returned -20.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-book ratio of 10.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,727-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.34 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.31 per share and a market cap of $8.66Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought 2,658 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 16,965. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.35.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $145.6231 per share and a market cap of $34.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

The guru sold out of their 7,964-share investment in ARCA:IXN. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.46 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Global Tech ETF traded for a price of $47.13 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -19.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a price-book ratio of 5.61.

The guru sold out of their 4,230-share investment in NAS:ESGU. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $86.631 per share and a market cap of $19.27Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

