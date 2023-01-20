Stephens Consulting, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 500 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(14.40%), VTV(14.40%), and VO(7.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stephens Consulting, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stephens Consulting, LLC bought 115,712 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 122,616. The trade had a 5.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 01/20/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $78.4081 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned 3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

The guru established a new position worth 311,722 shares in NAS:IBTE, giving the stock a 4.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.74 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $23.955 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stephens Consulting, LLC bought 37,654 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 154,121. The trade had a 3.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.17 per share and a market cap of $99.49Bil. The stock has returned -0.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Stephens Consulting, LLC bought 9,632 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 61,605. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $358.865 per share and a market cap of $268.92Bil. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

Stephens Consulting, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 25,750 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.09 per share and a market cap of $86.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

