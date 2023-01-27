Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Surmodics, Inc.(“Surmodics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRDX). Investors who purchased Surmodics securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fsrdx.

The investigation concerns whether Surmodics has violated federal securities laws.

On January 19, 2023, Surmodics issued a press release “announc[ing] it has received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA; the Agency) related to its premarket approval (PMA) application for the SurVeil™ drug-coated balloon (DCB).” The press release stated that “[i]n the letter, the FDA indicated that the application is not currently approvable, while providing specific guidance as to a path forward. The letter stated that certain information within two general categories—biocompatibility and labeling—must be added by an amendment to the company’s PMA application to place it in approvable form.” On this news, Surmodics’ stock price fell $10.96 per share, or 29.35%, to close at $26.38 per share on January 19, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Surmodics shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fsrdx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

