LEED-Certified Office Buildings Command Higher Rents, Even Amid Challenging Conditions

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Originally published by CBRE, October 26, 2022

LEED-certified office buildings command a rent premium over their non-certified peers even as the market endures the reverberations of the COVID-19 pandemic and remote work, according to a new report from CBRE.

CBRE analyzed 20,600 U.S. office buildings to find that those with LEED certifications command an average rent premium of 4 percent between 2019 and 2022 over those without the certification. LEED is a green-building certification program that gauges buildings' energy efficiency, carbon reduction, sustainability and other measures.

CBRE got clarity on the impact of buildings' LEED certification on rents by using statistical analysis to factor out the buildings' location, age and renovation history. LEED certification tends to be more prevalent in newer buildings in downtowns or popular submarkets. Thus, CBRE's analysis sought to separate one influence from another.

"The current average 4 percent premium for LEED-certified buildings is at the low end of the historical window of a 4 percent to 8 percent premium," said Richard Barkham, CBRE's Global Chief Economist and Head of Global Research. "This shows that, even in challenging times for the U.S. office market, LEED certification creates value for buildings. We anticipate the premium will increase a bit as the office market slowly recovers and office occupiers increasingly favor sustainable properties."

"LEED certification certainly is viewed as favorable by office occupiers, many of whom increasingly are requiring building owners to explain their ESG platforms during the space-search process," said Mike Watts, CBRE's President of Americas Investor Leasing. "A LEED certification may turn out to be a key determinant in a given occupier's decision of where to lease their space, regardless of whether that designation brings a rent premium."

That premium differs between downtown (2 percent) and suburban (4 percent) buildings. The latter likely gets a larger premium because LEED-certified buildings are more rare in suburbs than downtown.

CBRE found similar rent premiums in most cases for buildings carrying the Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star certification.

To read the full report, click here.

About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

a48642e7-04de-4ec3-a15a-61d96abc9d04.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CBRE Group, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cbre-group-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CBRE Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736054/LEED-Certified-Office-Buildings-Command-Higher-Rents-Even-Amid-Challenging-Conditions

img.ashx?id=736054

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.