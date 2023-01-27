NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / For the second year in a row, Tapestry has been named among Built In's ‘Best Places to Work,' recognized as a ‘Best Large Company' based in New York. We're tremendously proud of our teams, their passion, and the culture they continue to build to make Tapestry and our house of brands - Coach, kate spade new york, Stuart Weitzman - a great place to work. Check out the full list here: https://builtin.com/awards/new-york-city/2023/best-large-places-to-work

Tapestry aims to be a work environment where employees look forward to contributing and feel fully supported in pursuing their own growth and development. Employees at Tapestry, Coach, kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman contribute their diverse perspectives, experiences and backgrounds to enrich and strengthen the company. They are essential to Tapestry and the success of its house of iconic brands.

Tapestry provides a work environment where its employees can build their careers and thrive as individuals. By enabling work-life integration and providing resources for well-being, the company is building a culture that supports a sustainable future for the brand.

In 2019, Tapestry set a series of goals to be achieved by 2025 that focused on people, planet and communities. Here are the goals that focus on employees:

Build diversity in North America (NA) Tapestry and brand leadership teams by increasing the number of NA-based ethnic minority leaders to better reflect our general corporate population.

Reduce differences in our Employee Inclusion Index scores based on gender and ethnicity.

Demonstrate focus on career progression, development and mobility by filling 60% of leadership roles (VP+) internally.

Enable all employees to manage both their work and personal life balance by achieving a global core benefit standard for self-care, parental and family care leave policies.

Learn more about Tapestry and its people here: https://www.tapestry.com/responsibility/our-people/

