Tapestry Named Among Built In's 'Best Places To Work' for Second Year Running

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / For the second year in a row, Tapestry has been named among Built In's ‘Best Places to Work,' recognized as a ‘Best Large Company' based in New York. We're tremendously proud of our teams, their passion, and the culture they continue to build to make Tapestry and our house of brands - Coach, kate spade new york, Stuart Weitzman - a great place to work. Check out the full list here: https://builtin.com/awards/new-york-city/2023/best-large-places-to-work

Tapestry aims to be a work environment where employees look forward to contributing and feel fully supported in pursuing their own growth and development. Employees at Tapestry, Coach, kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman contribute their diverse perspectives, experiences and backgrounds to enrich and strengthen the company. They are essential to Tapestry and the success of its house of iconic brands.

Tapestry provides a work environment where its employees can build their careers and thrive as individuals. By enabling work-life integration and providing resources for well-being, the company is building a culture that supports a sustainable future for the brand.

In 2019, Tapestry set a series of goals to be achieved by 2025 that focused on people, planet and communities. Here are the goals that focus on employees:

  • Build diversity in North America (NA) Tapestry and brand leadership teams by increasing the number of NA-based ethnic minority leaders to better reflect our general corporate population.
  • Reduce differences in our Employee Inclusion Index scores based on gender and ethnicity.
  • Demonstrate focus on career progression, development and mobility by filling 60% of leadership roles (VP+) internally.
  • Enable all employees to manage both their work and personal life balance by achieving a global core benefit standard for self-care, parental and family care leave policies.

Learn more about Tapestry and its people here: https://www.tapestry.com/responsibility/our-people/

b4202d89-06b1-4a61-90c8-cedb23d89fc2.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736053/Tapestry-Named-Among-Built-Ins-Best-Places-To-Work-for-Second-Year-Running

img.ashx?id=736053

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.