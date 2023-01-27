Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Recruiter.com Group, Inc.'s Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn discusses the Company's double-digit revenue growth, high insider ownership, the state of the job market, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.rcrtinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"™

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
[email protected]

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736061/Recruitercom-Group-Inc-Interview-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR

img.ashx?id=736061

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.