ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $687.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(5.83%), VFVA(4.63%), and IWM(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 399,623 shares. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.03 per share and a market cap of $15.94Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 88,944-share investment in BATS:VFLQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.73999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF traded for a price of $99.7611 per share and a market cap of $39.41Mil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO reduced their investment in ARCA:GBIL by 49,029 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.2.

On 01/20/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.90349999999999 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO bought 102,428 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 507,299. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 01/20/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.705 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO bought 42,109 shares of BATS:VFMO for a total holding of 138,019. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.43.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $115.83 per share and a market cap of $275.10Mil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

