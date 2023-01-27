Gildan Announces the Launch of New Positioning and Marketing Campaigns for the Gildan®, American Apparel®, and Comfort Colors® Brands

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan, a leading apparel manufacturer, is pleased to announce the release of the newest positioning and marketing campaigns for the Gildan®, American Apparel®, and Comfort Colors® brands, making their debut today at the Impressions Expo in Long Beach, California. This change comes at a time when the brands are evolving and expanding their respective global reach, in line with Gildan’s Sustainable Growth plan.

“We are pleased with the work done to reinvigorate our three core brands sold in the imprintables channels, giving them a heightened new look and positioning while paying homage to their strong heritage,” says Chuck Ward, President of Sales, Marketing, and Distribution at Gildan. “Leveraging these brands core strengths while modernizing them allows us to elevate their unique positioning and offering in the decorators market, cementing our brands as the apparel of choice in their respective categories.”

Gildan®:

Gildan® will debut Just Smart as the most logical, no-brainer choice for decorators to drive their business success paying tribute to its identity as the brand of choice for best value and dependable quality.


American Apparel®:

American Apparel® will debut The 2001 and Only campaign, spotlighting its original timeless AA2001 style and capturing the essence of American Apparel® to further solidify its positioning as the iconic premium brand.

Comfort Colors®:

Comfort Colors® will debut Spread Good Vibes which radiates color, comfort, and positivity to further enhance its positioning as the lifestyle brand in the Company’s portfolio.


The new campaigns will be unveiled through interactive trade booths today at the Impressions Expo, a leading trade show in the decorated apparel space, followed by the release of spotlight films, social media marketing, display advertising, and a renewed digital experience on websites and social platforms.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a strong portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear, and socks sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:
Elisabeth Hamaoui
Director, Investor Communications
(514) 744-8521
[email protected]		Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8814
[email protected]

