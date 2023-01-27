Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Weber Inc. (“Weber” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WEBR).

On December 12, 2022, Weber announced it will be acquired by private equity firm BDT Capital Partners LLC (“BDT”). Under the terms of the agreement, BDT will acquire the company for only $8.05 per share.

The investigation concerns whether Weber’s Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to Weber stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether BDT is underpaying for Weber shares.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Weber shares and believe the proposed buyout is too low, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fwebr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005400/en/