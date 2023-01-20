WP Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $224.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.89%), KBWB(7.56%), and BRK.B(7.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WP Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 24,375 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.66 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $222.555 per share and a market cap of $471.29Bil. The stock has returned 4.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-book ratio of 13.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.09 and a price-sales ratio of 16.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

WP Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 23,134 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.64 per share and a market cap of $975.69Bil. The stock has returned -36.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WP Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JAAA by 41,849 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.64.

On 01/20/2023, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.645 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WP Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 18,461 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.1776 per share and a market cap of $89.12Bil. The stock has returned -55.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-book ratio of 4.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WP Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBK by 7,980 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.12.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $213.3339 per share and a market cap of $12.71Bil. The stock has returned -11.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

