Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(9.20%), FXL(9.15%), and IYK(6.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 99,637 shares in ARCA:DBS, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.86 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco DB Silver Fund traded for a price of $32.375 per share and a market cap of $42.09Mil. The stock has returned -3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 63,044 shares in ARCA:DBP, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.04 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund traded for a price of $50.04 per share and a market cap of $130.10Mil. The stock has returned 1.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 125,819-share investment in ARCA:DBE. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.66 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco DB Energy Fund traded for a price of $22.8958 per share and a market cap of $144.24Mil. The stock has returned 23.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 118,319-share investment in ARCA:DBC. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.93 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $25.1015 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned 14.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 21,709-share investment in NYSE:EW. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $77.77500000000001 per share and a market cap of $48.09Bil. The stock has returned -32.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.03 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

