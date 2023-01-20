Quaero Capital S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $125.32Bil. The top holdings were ENPH(8.91%), SEDG(6.94%), and NEE(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quaero Capital S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 41,470 shares in NAS:PDD, giving the stock a 2.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.62 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $92.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $117.46Bil. The stock has returned 40.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-book ratio of 8.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 7.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 235,026-share investment in NYSE:AQN. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.92 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp traded for a price of $7.09 per share and a market cap of $4.83Bil. The stock has returned -45.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:PLUG by 104,083 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.92.

On 01/20/2023, Plug Power Inc traded for a price of $15.6032 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned -27.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plug Power Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 14.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 48,900-share investment in NYSE:BIPC. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.46 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp traded for a price of $44 per share and a market cap of $4.85Bil. The stock has returned 2.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 48,022 shares in NAS:FUTU, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.82 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Futu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $52.88 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned 8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Futu Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-book ratio of 2.89 and a price-sales ratio of 9.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

