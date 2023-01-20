Shearwater Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(38.55%), DFAX(12.79%), and DFIV(11.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shearwater Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Shearwater Capital LLC bought 31,065 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 580,400. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.79.

On 01/20/2023, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.2219 per share and a market cap of $5.43Bil. The stock has returned -11.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, Shearwater Capital LLC bought 19,885 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 59,259. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.8.

On 01/20/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.3521 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAS by 8,540 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.32.

On 01/20/2023, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $53.61 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

The guru established a new position worth 11,406 shares in BATS:DISV, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.85 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $23.9979 per share and a market cap of $812.33Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a price-book ratio of 0.69.

During the quarter, Shearwater Capital LLC bought 4,792 shares of ARCA:DFNM for a total holding of 19,580. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.26.

On 01/20/2023, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.4414 per share and a market cap of $763.00Mil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

