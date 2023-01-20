ABEILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT SA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14 RUE ROQUEPINE FRANCE, I0 75008

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $2.79Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.44%), LIN(4.48%), and AAPL(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ABEILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT SA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 316,165-share investment in NAS:HON. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.7 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $201.965 per share and a market cap of $135.79Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-book ratio of 7.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ABEILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT SA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 336,602 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.73 per share and a market cap of $2,149.45Bil. The stock has returned -16.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-book ratio of 42.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ABEILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT SA reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 454,005 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $86.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $114.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,136,747 shares in NYSE:VZ, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.68 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $39.745 per share and a market cap of $166.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ABEILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT SA bought 517,705 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,012,621. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.64 per share and a market cap of $975.69Bil. The stock has returned -36.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.