2 hours ago
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced its No. 1 spot on the mThink “Top+CPA+Networks+for+Affiliates+%26amp%3B+Publishers+List” 2023.

For the 10th consecutive year, DMS also received a leading spot on mThink’s “Top 20 CPA Networks List.” Additionally, DMS announced its No. 3 spot on mThink’s “Top CPA Networks for Advertisers & Merchants List” 2023. Following extensive evaluations by experts across the performance marketing industry, DMS was featured as the standout leader, recognized for its top-tier advertising solutions.

Acting as a point of connection between leading advertisers and successful, high-quality publishers, DMS helps grow businesses by sourcing new, quality customers through more channels than advertisers can reach on their own. DMS leverages the latest tracking and quality assurance technology, proven conversion-enhancing optimization techniques and expert, one-on-one support to help advertisers and publishers achieve their advertising and monetization goals across diverse media channels.

“We are absolutely elated to receive the recognition of our esteemed clients, industry peers and colleagues who have helped us accomplish amazing feats at DMS. Without their support on this journey we wouldn’t be where we are today!” said Amber+Paul, SVP of Distribution for DMS. “mThink’s ongoing recognition is a sign of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. For years, we have cultivated strong relationships with many clients by upholding the same core values: offering them unparalleled client-focused support every step of the way.”

mThink’s Top CPA Networks Lists are informed by a four-month, industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts and weighted data, including expert views, traffic data and measures of industry influence. DMS has received consistent recognition from mThink for the exceptional performance of its brand-direct advertising solutions.

“DMS offers such a high level of care and innovation across the board, providing the most targeted and effective people-based marketing solutions. It’s really exciting to be recognized as a company,” said Jason+Rudolph, Chief Technology Officer for DMS. “Our team of industry experts is the best in the business, and I’m so proud we continue to be acknowledged by mThink for the outstanding work we do leveraging our end-to-end digital performance advertising solutions. I have no doubt that with our proprietary ad distribution platform, operationalized compliance and exclusive monetization opportunities, our team will continue to work together seamlessly for our advertiser clients and publisher partners.”

