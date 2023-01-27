PaxMedica to Present at the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Presentation on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST


TARRYTOWN, NY, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PaxMedica, Inc. ( PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit on January 26th.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Date: Thursday, January 26th, 2023

Presentation: January 26th at 1:30 PM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LRZ8iM38TTCNpbbgvkUvCA

  • The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market
  • 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
  • The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (“ME/CFS”), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”). One of PaxMedica’s primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.paxmedica.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: [email protected]

Contacts:

[email protected]

Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
[email protected]
(646) 863-6341

Related Articles

