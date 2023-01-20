Boston Trust Walden Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE BEACON STREET, 33RD FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 362 stocks valued at a total of $11.37Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.16%), AAPL(2.87%), and JPM(1.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boston Trust Walden Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 726,376 shares in NYSE:BJ, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.44 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $67.655 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned 13.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-book ratio of 9.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced their investment in NAS:MEDP by 151,618 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.79.

On 01/20/2023, Medpace Holdings Inc traded for a price of $227.75 per share and a market cap of $7.08Bil. The stock has returned 34.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-book ratio of 20.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought 114,217 shares of NAS:LFUS for a total holding of 116,694. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.14.

On 01/20/2023, Littelfuse Inc traded for a price of $241.91 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Littelfuse Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced their investment in NAS:MANH by 169,891 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.94.

On 01/20/2023, Manhattan Associates Inc traded for a price of $122.14 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Manhattan Associates Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-book ratio of 38.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.75 and a price-sales ratio of 10.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 163,859 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.15 per share and a market cap of $2,171.94Bil. The stock has returned -16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-book ratio of 43.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

