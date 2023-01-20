THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $544.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.51%), GOOGL(3.24%), and XOM(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 19,225,000-share investment in NYSE:DBRG. Previously, the stock had a 3.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $11.86 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned -59.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 147,158 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.23.

On 01/20/2023, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $24.605 per share and a market cap of $13.21Bil. The stock has returned 44.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 22,636 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.16 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $108.38 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned -61.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 17,442 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 57,702. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/20/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $139.26 per share and a market cap of $365.17Bil. The stock has returned -56.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 223,323 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 838,981. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.29.

On 01/20/2023, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $12.885 per share and a market cap of $31.29Bil. The stock has returned -53.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

