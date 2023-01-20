Gemmer Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $632.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(11.86%), SCHF(9.75%), and BSV(7.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 274,496 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.375 per share and a market cap of $20.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

During the quarter, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought 131,802 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 1,134,787. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.62.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $67.06 per share and a market cap of $10.09Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 25,409 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 01/20/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $355.96 per share and a market cap of $162.96Bil. The stock has returned -30.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-book ratio of 11.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought 73,433 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 106,739. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.83.

On 01/20/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.765 per share and a market cap of $27.85Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 32,334-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.59 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $146.07 per share and a market cap of $44.17Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 86.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 192.07 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

