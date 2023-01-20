Matisse Capital recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(7.24%), AAPL(4.44%), and MSFT(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matisse Capital’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,071 shares in NAS:SWAV, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $252.85 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $178.39 per share and a market cap of $6.45Bil. The stock has returned 25.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-book ratio of 18.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.35 and a price-sales ratio of 15.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 117,000 shares in NYSE:MPA, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.97 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund traded for a price of $11.4735 per share and a market cap of $152.77Mil. The stock has returned -18.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 80,000 shares in NYSE:BSTZ, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II traded for a price of $17.3698 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned -35.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a price-book ratio of 0.76.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NYSE:NXG, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.02 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund traded for a price of $40.05 per share and a market cap of $104.20Mil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-book ratio of 0.73 and a price-sales ratio of 20.69.

The guru established a new position worth 84,300 shares in NYSE:MEGI, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.43 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund traded for a price of $14.81 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

