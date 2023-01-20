Affiance Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 436 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(9.46%), JAAA(7.16%), and RHS(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Affiance Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Affiance Financial, LLC bought 90,545 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 96,198. The trade had a 5.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.85 per share and a market cap of $99.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Affiance Financial, LLC bought 154,156 shares of ARCA:AOR for a total holding of 154,371. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.76.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $49.4541 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

During the quarter, Affiance Financial, LLC bought 159,611 shares of ARCA:AOK for a total holding of 159,885. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.3.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF traded for a price of $34.855 per share and a market cap of $866.15Mil. The stock has returned -8.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

The guru established a new position worth 87,110 shares in NAS:IXUS, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.44 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $62.53 per share and a market cap of $31.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Affiance Financial, LLC bought 8,062 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 8,762. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/20/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.15 per share and a market cap of $368.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

