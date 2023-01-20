Brendel Financial Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $50.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(12.27%), SPGI(6.99%), and MRK(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought 9,725 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 10,405. The trade had a 6.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.63.

On 01/20/2023, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $366.77 per share and a market cap of $119.49Bil. The stock has returned -11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 10.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 5,637 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 3.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $304.77 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $308.22 per share and a market cap of $79.12Bil. The stock has returned 34.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 9.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 45,052 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.98 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.6 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned 8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 20,140-share investment in ARCA:FLRN. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.13 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.535 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 30,518-share investment in ARCA:URA. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.22 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Global X Uranium ETF traded for a price of $22.29 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Uranium ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

