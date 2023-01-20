Truadvice, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5290 STATION WAY SARASOTA, FL 34233

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $186.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(8.01%), DJIA(6.77%), and XYLD(5.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Truadvice, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 193,477 shares in ARCA:SCHD, giving the stock a 8.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.56 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $75.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $45.57Bil. The stock has returned -0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

Truadvice, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SH by 643,951 shares. The trade had a 5.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.98.

On 01/20/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.6 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned 8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Truadvice, LLC bought 225,074 shares of ARCA:ULST for a total holding of 245,580. The trade had a 4.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.7.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.145 per share and a market cap of $455.65Mil. The stock has returned 1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Truadvice, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PSQ by 399,955 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.26.

On 01/20/2023, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $13.955 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned 18.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Truadvice, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QYLD by 325,555 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.87.

On 01/20/2023, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $16.7899 per share and a market cap of $6.68Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.