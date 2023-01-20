Prairiewood Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDA(12.53%), FNDX(10.95%), and FNDF(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prairiewood Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Prairiewood Capital, LLC bought 50,911 shares of ARCA:FNDA for a total holding of 365,445. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.87.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF traded for a price of $49.7023 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Prairiewood Capital, LLC bought 51,456 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 336,480. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.66.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.28 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.03.

During the quarter, Prairiewood Capital, LLC bought 27,543 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 279,190. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.87.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $54.9605 per share and a market cap of $10.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

The guru sold out of their 28,495-share investment in ARCA:SHM. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.49 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.595 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned -1.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 9,387-share investment in ARCA:PRF. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.17 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $158.8699 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

