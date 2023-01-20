Intrua Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 330 stocks valued at a total of $433.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.98%), FDV(3.87%), and FIXD(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Intrua Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KOMP by 356,244 shares. The trade had a 3.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.45.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF traded for a price of $42.38 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -18.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

Intrua Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XOP by 64,785 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.14.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $140.84 per share and a market cap of $4.32Bil. The stock has returned 38.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

The guru established a new position worth 21,239 shares in NYSE:DDS, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $325.46 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Dillard's Inc traded for a price of $362.87 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned 58.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dillard's Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Intrua Financial, LLC bought 71,301 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 87,660. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $42.14Bil. The stock has returned 47.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

The guru established a new position worth 50,750 shares in BATS:ITA, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.26 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $109.148 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned 5.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

