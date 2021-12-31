Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL” or the “Company”) today announced the income tax allocation of 2022 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.

Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions (1)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (2)

Section 897 Capital Gain (3)

Nondividend Distributions (4)

Section 199A Dividends

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$0.265

$0.179593

$0.004770

$0.002368

$0.004770

$0.080637

$0.179593

03/31/2022

04/15/2022

$0.265

$0.179593

$0.004770

$0.002368

$0.004770

$0.080637

$0.179593

06/30/2022

07/15/2022

$0.27

$0.182981

$0.004860

$0.002412

$0.004860

$0.082159

$0.182981

09/30/2022

10/14/2022

$0.27

$0.182981

$0.004860

$0.002412

$0.004860

$0.082159

$0.182981

  1. The 2022 Capital Gain Distributions are comprised entirely of long-term capital gains determined under Section 1231 of the Code, and are excluded from Section 1061 of the Code. Accordingly, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Code and Treasury Regulations thereunder, the Company makes the following disclosures: the “One Year Amounts Disclosure” and the “Three Year Amounts Disclosure” are each $0.
  2. Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distribution amounts (Box 2a).
  3. Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amounts (Box 2a).
  4. Return of Capital.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of December 31, 2022, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 804 individual net leased commercial properties with 797 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230120005402r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005402/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.