Flagship Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 TRADE CENTER WOBURN, MA 01801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(12.49%), IVV(9.10%), and IOO(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Flagship Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC bought 5,405 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 20,173. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.71 per share and a market cap of $272.37Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC bought 10,698 shares of ARCA:IOO for a total holding of 95,615. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.77.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Global 100 ETF traded for a price of $67 per share and a market cap of $3.47Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC bought 3,276 shares of ARCA:LGLV for a total holding of 8,427. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.53.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF traded for a price of $136.91 per share and a market cap of $639.37Mil. The stock has returned -0.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.68.

The guru sold out of their 2,899-share investment in NYSE:PG. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.19 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $142.97 per share and a market cap of $337.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 7.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC bought 2,923 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 19,142. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 01/20/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.91 per share and a market cap of $41.11Bil. The stock has returned 3.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a price-book ratio of 4.81.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.