Alta Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYV(4.52%), SPYG(4.30%), and RDVY(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought 51,923 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 171,969. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $15.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 7,876 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/20/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $240.22 per share and a market cap of $1,790.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-book ratio of 10.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought 10,044 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 15,164. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.35.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $147.46 per share and a market cap of $34.84Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.76.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 4,001 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/20/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $133.42 per share and a market cap of $421.31Bil. The stock has returned -59.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-book ratio of 10.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.84 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 19,280-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.7 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Block Inc traded for a price of $76.16 per share and a market cap of $45.55Bil. The stock has returned -40.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -204.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

