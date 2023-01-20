BCK Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(25.98%), VCSH(20.25%), and VO(15.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BCK Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BCK Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 210,502 shares. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.13.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.65 per share and a market cap of $7.85Bil. The stock has returned -1.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BCK Partners, Inc. bought 85,192 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 397,357. The trade had a 4.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $41.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BCK Partners, Inc. bought 52,733 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 263,261. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.4 per share and a market cap of $10.69Bil. The stock has returned -8.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BCK Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIB by 73,285 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.46.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.63 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BCK Partners, Inc. bought 5,495 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 113,346. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $213.22 per share and a market cap of $52.33Bil. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

