VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) ( ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) announces that is has received approval from the Toronto Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to re-price issued and outstanding stock options granted to arm’s length consultants of the Company. Also, further to its news release of January 3, 2023, the Company has received approval from the TSXV to re-price and extend the lives of warrants issued under previous private placements.



Terms of the Stock Option Repricings

On a post-consolidation basis (see October 28, 2022 release), the Company has 208,332 stock options outstanding, with an exercise price of $0.36. The Company has amended the exercise price to $0.15 per option share.

On a post-consolidation basis, the Company has 58,333 stock options outstanding, with an exercise price of $0.39. The Company has amended the exercise price to $0.15 per option share.

On a post-consolidation basis, the Company has 50,000 stock options outstanding, with an exercise price of $0.45. The Company has amended the exercise price to $0.15 per option share.

On a post-consolidation basis, the Company has 29,166 stock options outstanding, with an exercise price of $0.72. The Company has amended the exercise price to $0.15 per option share.

On a post-consolidation basis, the Company has 8,733 stock options outstanding, with an exercise price of $0.90. The Company has amended the exercise price to $0.15 per option share.

A total of 354,564 outstanding stock options have had their exercises prices amended to $0.15 per warrant share.

Warrant Repricings

Further to its news release of January 3, 2023, the Company has received approval from the TSXV to reprice and extend the lives of the following issued and outstanding warrants:

No. of Warrants Old Price New Price Expiry 6,170,799 $0.90 $0.15 May 31, 2025 2,981,237 $0.45 $0.20 May 31, 2025 849,953 $0.72 $0.20 August 23, 2024 179,719 $0.72 $0.20 January 27, 2025 138,887 $0.72 $0.20 April 24, 2025 208,333 $0.72 $0.20 May 31, 2025 10,528,928 Total

Pursuant with TSXV policies, the warrants now have an acceleration clause such that if the closing price for the Company’s shares are 25% higher then the exercise price (or greater) for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states “repricing our stock options and warrants to these levels provides a realistic hurdle to access quick growth capital, free of corporate finance fees and marketing and travel fees that are associated with traditional financing instruments. Additionally, stock options and warrants priced at these new levels has the potential to reward our retail investors and consultants that have taken the risks associated with getting involved with our company in the early stages. We are committed to our shareholder-base and our management team will work hard in the coming year to try and unlock the value of these warrants for them.”

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. Rover is currently focussed on the development of a claystone lithium project in southwest Nevada, USA. Plans for 2023 include a 1,200-meter reverse circulation drill program at the Let’s Go Lithium project.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S.

