Apeiron RIA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(5.79%), ESGU(5.63%), and ABBV(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Apeiron RIA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Apeiron RIA LLC bought 48,655 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 63,528. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/20/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.97 per share and a market cap of $33.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Apeiron RIA LLC bought 12,003 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 26,975. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.48 per share and a market cap of $298.01Bil. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.87.

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 164,876 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.65.

On 01/20/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.3 per share and a market cap of $20.84Bil. The stock has returned -8.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 20,467-share investment in ARCA:HDV. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.44 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $104.81 per share and a market cap of $13.01Bil. The stock has returned 6.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

During the quarter, Apeiron RIA LLC bought 23,201 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 25,879. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.83.

On 01/20/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $95.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $25.44Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

