Regen BioPharma Leverages Exosome Technologies to Broaden its Survivin Cancer Immunotherapy Portfolio

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023

Company Expands on Issued Patent to Create Novel Approach to Selectively Killing Tumor Cells

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP), a biotechnology company advancing a diverse pre-clinical pipeline spanning cell therapies, RNA vaccines, RNA and DNA therapeutics and small molecule drugs announced today the filing of a provisional patent application covering the use of survivin-engineered dendritic cells and exosomes for stimulation of anti-cancer immunity. The intellectual property provides additional means of stimulating specific elements of the immune system to selectively seek and destroy cancer cells without harming healthy tissue.

Dendritic cells are the most potent immune cell capable of activating T cells. T cells are the effectors of the immune system and in the present case are the cells that are involved in killing survivin-expressing tumor cells. The cancer marker survivin appears to be present on most of the major cancers but not on non-malignant tissues.

The Company has previously designed dendritic cells for treatment of breast cancer utlizing a process called gene silencing. The current work capitalized on lessons learned in developing DCellVax[1], as well as novel findings regarding utilizing of exosomes, naturally occurring nanoparticles with ability to modulate the immune system.

"The field of immunotherapy is expanding at an unprecedented rate and this is exemplified by the astronomical rise in the use of immunotherapeutic drugs, which now are believed to possess a 100 billion global annual market[2]," said David Koos, CEO and Chairman of the Company. "Through positioning ourselves to control multiple means of inducing immunity to survivin, we are seeking to concurrently advance our science, diversify our portfolio and provide possible new revenue streams to shareholders."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

[1] Regen BioPharma Completes Preclinical Experiments For dCellVax Breast Cancer Immune Therapy | BioSpace
[2] Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Share Report, 2030 (grandviewresearch.com)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Regen BioPharma Inc.
David R. Koos, Ph.D.
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
+1-619-722-5505 Phone
+1-619-330-2328 Fax
[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

favicon.png?sn=LN92995&sd=2023-01-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-leverages-exosome-technologies-to-broaden-its-survivin-cancer-immunotherapy-portfolio-301727330.html

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN92995&Transmission_Id=202301201610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN92995&DateId=20230120
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.