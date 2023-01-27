DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-330-2455. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-240-789-2717. The passcode for all participants is 4164760. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology’s Investor+Relations+website.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM EST on February 8, 2023, at 800-770-2030 for domestic callers and at +1-647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay passcode is 4164760. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor+Relations+website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this presentation that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements often include words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intends,” “objective,” “plans,” “projects,” “strategy,” “target,” and “will” and words and terms of similar substance in discussions of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to our future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, divestitures, competitive position, growth opportunities, share repurchases, dividend payments, plans and objectives of management and other matters. These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the magnitude, duration, geographic reach of the COVID-19 crisis, its impact on the global economy and the impact of current and potential travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders, vaccine mandates and economic restrictions implemented to address the crisis; our inability to succeed in our strategic objectives; the risk of liability or damage to our reputation resulting from security incidents, including breaches, and cyber-attacks to our systems and networks and those of our business partners, insider threats, disclosure of sensitive data or failure to comply with data protection laws and regulations in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment, in each case, whether deliberate or accidental; our inability to develop and expand our service offerings to address emerging business demands and technological trends, including our inability to sell differentiated services amongst our offerings; our inability to compete in certain markets and expand our capacity in certain offshore locations and risks associated with such offshore locations such as Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine and our exit from the Russian market; failure to maintain our credit rating and ability to manage working capital, refinance and raise additional capital for future needs; our indebtedness; the competitive pressures faced by our business; our inability to accurately estimate the cost of services, and the completion timeline of contracts; execution risks by us and our suppliers, customers, and partners; the risks associated with natural disasters; our inability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with key partners; the risks associated with prolonged periods of inflation or current macroeconomic conditions, including the current decline in economic growth rates in the United States and other countries, including the possibility of reduced spending by customers in the areas we serve, the success of our cost-takeout efforts, continuing unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, and our ability to close new deals in the event of an economic slowdown; the risks associated with our international operations, such as risks related to currency exchange rates and Brexit; our inability to comply with governmental regulations or the adoption of new laws or regulations, including social and environmental responsibility regulations, policies and provisions; our inability to achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring plans; inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights or our inability to protect our own intellectual property assets; our inability to procure third-party licenses required for the operation of our products and service offerings; risks associated with disruption of our supply chain; our inability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; potential losses due to asset impairment charges; our inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our common stock; pending investigations, claims and disputes and any adverse impact on our profitability and liquidity; disruptions in the credit markets, including disruptions that reduce our customers’ access to credit and increase the costs to our customers of obtaining credit; our failure to bid on projects effectively; financial difficulties of our customers and our inability to collect receivables; our inability to maintain and grow our customer relationships over time and to comply with customer contracts or government contracting regulations or requirements; our inability to succeed in our strategic transactions; changes in tax laws and any adverse impact on our effective tax rate; risks following the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's businesses, including anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities and future capital expenditures; and risks following the spin-off of our former U.S. Public Sector business and its related mergers with Vencore Holding Corp. and KeyPoint Government Solutions in June 2018 to form Perspecta Inc., which was acquired by Peraton in May 2021. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

