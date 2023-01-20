TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, February 27, 2023. On February 28, 2023, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 9008649, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid that is used for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

