Sterling Consolidated Posts 51% Sales Growth through September 2022

12 minutes ago
NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023

NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTC: STCC), a supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace, reported its results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022.

Key Highlights for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022:

  • Sales for the 9 months ended came in at $11,498,796, up 51% from 2021
  • 3rd quarter sales were $4,728,018, up 79% from 2021
  • 9-month net income came in at $100,837

Darren DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Consolidated, commented, "Our results in the third quarter demonstrate that we were able to overcome the challenges from the global supply chain issues. For the 9 months, we achieved increased sales while being challenged to meet demand. This achievement is due to the efforts of the entire organization. We have the strongest workforce in our company's history."

To be added to the Sterling Consolidated investor email list, please email Darren DeRosa at [email protected].

About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Currently serving more than 3,000 customers, Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 50 years.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.














CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues













O-rings and rubber product sales


$

4,370,823



2,508,935


$

10,880,506



7,269,029

Freight services



357,195



132,041



618,290



370,186

Total revenues



4,728,018


$

2,640,976



11,498,796



7,639,215



























Cost of sales













Cost of goods



3,768,974



1,670,126



8,838,253



5,199,353

Cost of services



335,767



163,088



668,119



460,913

Total cost of sales



4,104,741



1,833,214



9,506,372



5,660,266















Gross profit



623,277



807,762



1,992,424



1,978,949















Operating expenses













Sales and marketing



86,452



43,858



250,863



205,898

General and administrative



627,142



535,887



1,543,523



1,297,051

Total operating expenses



713,594



579,745



1,794,386



1,502,949















Operating (loss) income



(90,317)



228,017



198,038



476,000















Other income (expense)













Other



10,228



7,502



16,150



13,464

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness









326,100

Interest expense



(11,161)



(21,706)



(83,698)



(95,776)

Gain on sale of real estate









225,330

Total other income (expense)



(933)



(14,204)



(67,548)



469,118















Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes



(91,250)



213,813



130,490



945,118















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(19,279)



(17,693)



29,653



95,765



























Net income (loss)


$

(71,971)


$

231,506


$

100,837


$

849,353















Net income (loss) per share of common stock:













Basic


$

(0.00)


$

0.00


$

0.00


$

0.02

Fully diluted


$

(0.00)


$

0.00


$

0.00


$

0.01

Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic



47,284,689



47,284,689



47,284,689



47,284,689

Fully diluted



57,584,689



57,584,689



57,584,689



57,584,689

















favicon.png?sn=NY93022&sd=2023-01-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterling-consolidated-posts-51-sales-growth-through-september-2022-301727403.html

SOURCE Sterling Consolidated Corp.

