California American Water Partners with Wayfinder Family Services To Install Water Bottle Filling Stations on its Main Campus

3 minutes ago
California American Water and EchoTech Services, Inc. held a ribbon cutting unveiling seven recently installed water bottle fill stations at Wayfinder Family Services’ main campus in Los Angeles. California American Water partnered with Wayfinder, a statewide nonprofit organization serving children in foster care, individuals with vision impairment or multiple disabilities and their families, to install the units with the goal of upgrading existing aging water fountains and promoting the benefits of drinking from our local water supply. With over 150 staff members, residents and students on the campus, the filling stations will not only help to reduce the amount of single use plastics, but will also provide clean water in a safe, touchless way.

“We are so grateful to California American Water for their support of this important initiative at our main campus,” said Jay Allen, Wayfinder’s President, and Chief Operating Officer. “Access to clean, filtered water for our residents, families and staff will not only contribute to health and wellness, but also reinforces our community’s commitment to going green.”

California American Water is proud to partner with Wayfinder on this water bottle filling station initiative which is part of the company’s overall conservation outreach program. Drinking enough water plays an important role in a child’s overall health, and when water bottle filling stations are installed on campuses, students nearly triple how much water they drink throughout the day.

“We hope the students, families and staff will embrace the refillable water bottle stations and inspire positive behavioral changes that promote water conservation,” said Patrick Pilz, California American Water’s Senior Manager of Field Operations. “It is a pleasure partnering with Wayfinder and we appreciate their support in helping us inspire change in water usage behavior that promotes our local supply and protects our watershed from plastic bottles.”

All the hydration stations were installed in high-traffic areas to ensure maximum exposure and encourage users to refill personal, eco-friendly water bottles to reduce plastic waste.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand %3Cb%3Ediversityataw.com%3C%2Fb%3E. Follow American Water on %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E.

