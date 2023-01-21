BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 374 stocks valued at a total of $408.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(4.34%), MRK(3.90%), and HON(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 60,451 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 01/21/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $87 per share and a market cap of $114.32Bil. The stock has returned -12.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 32,807 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 40,482. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 01/21/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $122.82 per share and a market cap of $113.37Bil. The stock has returned -18.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.80 and a price-sales ratio of 17.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 32,872 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 55,155. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.88.

On 01/21/2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $103.41 per share and a market cap of $24.24Bil. The stock has returned -40.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -658.56 and a price-sales ratio of 11.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 21,785 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/21/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $139.37 per share and a market cap of $365.46Bil. The stock has returned -56.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 25,390-share investment in ARCA:GBIL. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.2 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.91 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned 1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

