Hamlin Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 2001 out of its predecessor firm with Mark Stitzer and the original founder coming together to focus on the belief that “compounding income is a better way to preserve purchasing power, reduce volatility, and grow capital relative to the myriad of investment strategies and products that have beguiled institutions and individuals over recent decades.” Hamlin Capital Management conducts its research internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental and technical methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the stocks of companies across all capitalizations, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Hamlin Capital Management invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, utilities and telecommunications, industrials, health care, finance, materials, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just over 11 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up over a third of its total holdings, for 2.6 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Hamlin Capital Management had a turnover rate of approximately 30.8%. Hamlin Capital Management oversees over $3.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 1,100 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management increasing significantly from under $600 million back in 2010 to well over five times that amount today. Hamlin Capital Management currently offers its Equity Income and High Yield Municipal Bond strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $2.82Bil. The top holdings were GPC(5.71%), ABBV(5.57%), and AVGO(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hamlin Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,310,801-share investment in NAS:HAS. Previously, the stock had a 3.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.45 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Hasbro Inc traded for a price of $63.32 per share and a market cap of $8.75Bil. The stock has returned -32.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hasbro Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC bought 32,682 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 279,388. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.4.

On 01/21/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $570.78 per share and a market cap of $238.52Bil. The stock has returned 7.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-book ratio of 10.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC bought 89,511 shares of NAS:CME for a total holding of 651,386. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.78.

On 01/21/2023, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $175.06 per share and a market cap of $62.97Bil. The stock has returned -20.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.00 and a price-sales ratio of 12.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC bought 158,747 shares of NAS:LAMR for a total holding of 1,371,439. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.53.

On 01/21/2023, Lamar Advertising Co traded for a price of $100.12 per share and a market cap of $10.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamar Advertising Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-book ratio of 7.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC bought 92,395 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 922,730. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 01/21/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $142.97 per share and a market cap of $337.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 7.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.