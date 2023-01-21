Sather Financial Group Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 E. Constitution St Victoria, TX 77901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(9.31%), MSFT(6.95%), and GOOG(5.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sather Financial Group Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 384,561-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 5.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $139.37 per share and a market cap of $365.46Bil. The stock has returned -56.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 742,918 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 758,854. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.26.

On 01/21/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $43.92 per share and a market cap of $168.38Bil. The stock has returned -18.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 388,435 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 412,182. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.37.

On 01/21/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $60.08 per share and a market cap of $259.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 11.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 102,332 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 352,242. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/21/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $240.22 per share and a market cap of $1,790.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-book ratio of 10.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Sather Financial Group Inc bought 133,245 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 135,703. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 01/21/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.74 per share and a market cap of $441.17Bil. The stock has returned 4.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.