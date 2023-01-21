GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 WALL STREET, SUITE 4700 NEW YORK, NY 10005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $1.37Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.74%), PAYX(3.25%), and ADI(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC bought 108,335 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 118,092. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.57.

On 01/21/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $77.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $84.88Bil. The stock has returned 1.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNPS by 5,075 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $313.01.

On 01/21/2023, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $342.42 per share and a market cap of $52.19Bil. The stock has returned 10.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-book ratio of 9.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.85 and a price-sales ratio of 10.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,117 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/21/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $240.22 per share and a market cap of $1,790.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-book ratio of 10.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC bought 27,918 shares of NAS:SNY for a total holding of 367,844. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.89.

On 01/21/2023, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $49.08 per share and a market cap of $123.11Bil. The stock has returned -2.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BC by 17,691 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.12.

On 01/21/2023, Brunswick Corp traded for a price of $77.98 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brunswick Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

