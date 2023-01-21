HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The Hartford Investment Management Company is an investment management firm based out of Hartford, Connecticut. The company was established in 1995 and has grown and expanded since then to have locations in Fresno and Boston. Hartford Investment Management currently operates as a subsidiary of the Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Brion Scott Johnson heads the company as the President and CIO and the company now has 358 employees with 226 of them being investment professionals. Hartford Investment Management Company conducts its research internally, utilizing long/short strategies with value investing to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets on a global scale, benchmarking its performance against various Barclays Capital, Merrill Lynch, S&P 500, Russell, and MSCI Indexes. Hartford Investment Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $113 billion in total assets under management spread across 226 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 5 that make up a minor $100 million of its assets. Both of Hartford Investment Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been decreasing in recent years with its total assets under management being once as high as $168.7 billion. The company mainly caters to insurance companies, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans and pooled investment vehicles, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing clientele. Hartford Investment Management’s family of funds currently includes its Capital Appreciation, Healthcare, Growth opportunities, Emerging Markets Equity, International Value, Real Total Return, High Yield, and Growth Allocation funds, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 532 stocks valued at a total of $3.29Bil. The top holdings were XLK(5.85%), AAPL(4.29%), and MSFT(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,546,983 shares in ARCA:XLK, giving the stock a 5.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.69 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $131.31 per share and a market cap of $39.64Bil. The stock has returned -15.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a price-book ratio of 7.28.

The guru established a new position worth 873,772 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 3.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.05 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.91 per share and a market cap of $41.11Bil. The stock has returned 3.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a price-book ratio of 4.81.

The guru established a new position worth 2,549,001 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.64 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.35 per share and a market cap of $33.00Bil. The stock has returned -7.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru established a new position worth 567,502 shares in ARCA:XLY, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.11 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $138.91 per share and a market cap of $13.80Bil. The stock has returned -24.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a price-book ratio of 5.41.

HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 445,774 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/21/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.87 per share and a market cap of $2,183.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-book ratio of 43.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

