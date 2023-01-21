V Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6800 College Blvd., Suite 630 Overland Park, KS 66211

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 364 stocks valued at a total of $484.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.03%), AAPL(5.47%), and MSFT(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were V Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 61,133 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.61 per share and a market cap of $272.29Bil. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.68.

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 34,467 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/21/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $282.68 per share and a market cap of $150.51Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a price-book ratio of 5.65.

During the quarter, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought 48,053 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 55,680. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.08.

On 01/21/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $179.29 per share and a market cap of $56.44Bil. The stock has returned 4.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought 16,449 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 76,283. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/21/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.71 per share and a market cap of $369.77Bil. The stock has returned -9.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 26,375 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.71 per share and a market cap of $272.37Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

