Arden Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 258 stocks valued at a total of $492.00Mil. The top holdings were AOM(9.84%), AOR(4.93%), and CACG(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arden Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arden Trust Co bought 1,258,088 shares of ARCA:AOM for a total holding of 1,273,888. The trade had a 9.720000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.64.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF traded for a price of $39.64 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned -8.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

The guru established a new position worth 514,670 shares in ARCA:AOR, giving the stock a 4.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.76 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $49.58 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 266,687 shares in ARCA:AOA, giving the stock a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.85 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF traded for a price of $62.87 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

Arden Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:CACG by 334,355 shares. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.62.

On 01/21/2023, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $35.3047 per share and a market cap of $126.31Mil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a price-book ratio of 5.85.

During the quarter, Arden Trust Co bought 33,384 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 34,140. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/21/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.71 per share and a market cap of $369.77Bil. The stock has returned -9.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

