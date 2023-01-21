Sunburst Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 VESTAVIA PARKWAY VESTAVIA HILLS, AL 35216

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(13.06%), VCSH(12.25%), and JPST(7.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunburst Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 129,447 shares in ARCA:FBND, giving the stock a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.58 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.46 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 78,652 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 364,357. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/21/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $24.10Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 30,382 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 47,994. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.31.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105 per share and a market cap of $11.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 49,363 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 287,553. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 01/21/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.7 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC bought 47,321 shares of ARCA:JKE for a total holding of 144,396. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.01.

On 01/21/2023, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $283.8065 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 340.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.