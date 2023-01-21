Emerald Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(78.21%), VTV(1.88%), and IQLT(1.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Emerald Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Emerald Advisors, LLC bought 50,327 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 618,553. The trade had a 6.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.67.

On 01/21/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $480.11 per share and a market cap of $213.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-book ratio of 9.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 15,662-share investment in NAS:SHV. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.38 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.17 per share and a market cap of $19.62Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 14,301 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.35 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Emerald Advisors, LLC bought 10,237 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 48,241. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.62 per share and a market cap of $100.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

The guru sold out of their 19,924-share investment in BATS:FLOT. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.86 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $8.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

