Wealth Management Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $120.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(7.33%), IVV(6.38%), and AAPL(6.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Management Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 3,000 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 33,000. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/21/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $282.68 per share and a market cap of $150.51Bil. The stock has returned -21.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a price-book ratio of 5.65.

During the quarter, Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 1,000 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 20,000. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.48 per share and a market cap of $298.01Bil. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.87.

During the quarter, Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 2,000 shares of NAS:SWAV for a total holding of 5,000. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $252.85.

On 01/21/2023, ShockWave Medical Inc traded for a price of $180.75 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 77.58, a price-book ratio of 18.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.59 and a price-sales ratio of 15.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,000 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/21/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.87 per share and a market cap of $2,183.34Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-book ratio of 43.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,000 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.16 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $64.75 per share and a market cap of $42.33Bil. The stock has returned 43.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

