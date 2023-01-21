Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(16.22%), IBDO(13.10%), and SCHD(11.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 472,465-share investment in ARCA:IBDN. Previously, the stock had a 10.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC bought 27,999 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 29,730. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 01/21/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $142.97 per share and a market cap of $337.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 7.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 76,991-share investment in ARCA:IBMK. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.89 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.91 per share and a market cap of $383.47Mil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC bought 25,178 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 173,140. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/21/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $75.94 per share and a market cap of $45.80Bil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, Paradigm, Strategies in Wealth Management, LLC bought 26,785 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 210,711. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 01/21/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.82 per share and a market cap of $14.40Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a price-book ratio of 6.93.

