Advisor Resource Council recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

15110 DALLAS PARKWAY DALLAS, TX 75248

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.38%), AAPL(3.16%), and MSFT(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisor Resource Council’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 20,616-share investment in NYSE:EOG. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $132.75 per share and a market cap of $77.98Bil. The stock has returned 31.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Advisor Resource Council reduced their investment in NYSE:MRO by 71,056 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.02.

On 01/21/2023, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $27.88 per share and a market cap of $17.65Bil. The stock has returned 50.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Advisor Resource Council reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 14,401 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 01/21/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.28 per share and a market cap of $1,278.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 8,890 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.2 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $185.06 per share and a market cap of $54.47Bil. The stock has returned -6.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

The guru sold out of their 36,531-share investment in BATS:FJUL. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.19 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $35.21 per share and a market cap of $218.30Mil. The stock has returned -1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

