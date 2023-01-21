Peterson Wealth Services recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $175.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(6.99%), AAPL(6.03%), and SPYD(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peterson Wealth Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 290,856 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 6.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.11 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.36 per share and a market cap of $108.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 246,310 shares in ARCA:SPYD, giving the stock a 5.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.7 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $41.02 per share and a market cap of $7.83Bil. The stock has returned 1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

The guru established a new position worth 128,208 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.94 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.21 per share and a market cap of $28.84Bil. The stock has returned -19.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a price-book ratio of 6.55.

Peterson Wealth Services reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 25,637 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 01/21/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $135.08 per share and a market cap of $396.37Bil. The stock has returned -5.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Peterson Wealth Services reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 71,965 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 01/21/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.22 per share and a market cap of $120.59Bil. The stock has returned -41.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

